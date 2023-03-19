BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Baby and Me Day returned to Meadowbrook Mall after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event helps soon to be moms and families with new babies learn what’s available to them. Families could participate in several games like the Daddy Olympics and baby crawl, and many were entered to win several door prizes.

Organizers said it’s great to spread knowledge and support around to different families.

“We just do a lot of education, make sure they are getting what they need, make sure that if they have questions they have somebody they can go to,” said Penny Womeldorff, project director for Healthy Start and the HAPI Project. “Because, we all need that, no matter what, like, we all need support as new families, so you know, that’s what we are there for.”

Baby and Me Day at Meadowbrook Mall. (WBOY Image)

This event was sponsored by West Virginia Healthy Start and the Healthy Appalachian Parents & Infants Project.

If you are a soon to be parent or a family with a new baby and have questions about what services are available to you and your family, you can call Penny Womeldorff at 304-680-3580.