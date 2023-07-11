SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Exactly one year ago, 12 News covered a story about a baby being born on 7/11 in the 7-Eleven parking lot; today, reporters caught up with family to see how the baby is doing.

The man himself, Waylon Bush. (Courtesy: Allie Sayers)

Waylon Bush was born in unpredicted circumstances as his father ended up delivering him in a 7-Eleven parking lot on the family’s way to the hospital. Weighing at 6 lbs. 8 oz., Waylon’s delivery ran rather smoothly for how unexpected it was.

12 News met with Waylon and mother, Allie Sayers, on Waylon’s first birthday at the same location he made an appearance a year prior.

“We were on our way to the hospital last year and he was ready to come faster than what we had wanted him to, a couple days before his due date and we was not making it to the hospital. It was definitely different and surprising because I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Sayers.

Waylon and mother, Allie Sayers. Waylon with father and two older siblings. (Courtesy: Allie Sayers)

Sayers said that Waylon is doing great, beginning to both talk and walk on his own. Having two children prior to Waylon (who were born in hospitals), Sayers said her youngest boy is growing up entirely too fast for her liking.

In a years’ time, Waylon and Allie have both gained national attention for being the only recorded baby to be born at a 7-Eleven location on the gas station’s anniversary and even had an article written about them in People Magazine. 7-Eleven even granted Waylon with a gift basket full of baby essentials and allowed mom and dad a few year’s worth of free coffee.

As for the future, Sayers hopes that Waylon will look back on these stories and be proud to know that his father delivered him with no medical experience.