BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week, and a local Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office held its 12th annual Baby Buggy Stroll at the Meadowbrook Mall on Aug. 3.

Officials said the event celebrates and provides support for breastfeeding moms, and raises awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding. Goodie bags were pre-packed for breastfeeding moms and pregnant women.

Moms were encouraged to bring their baby buggies, or strollers, into the mall, and shop around after they checked in. During the two-hour event, moms hung out at the mall while waiting for door prize winners to be announced. Some items the moms were given for door prizes include diaper bags, baby monitors, and gates. Food that was set out for mothers included oranges, apples, bananas, granola bars and string cheese.

“I think that a lot of moms don’t realize that there’s a lot of help out there for them. I think that just getting the word out so they know that we have the support group and that they’re not alone, because I think a lot of times moms start out with breastfeeding, and if they get a little bit of negative information, sometimes they’ll stop breastfeeding before they really want to,” said Angie Rebrook, a Breastfeeding Coordinator with the Monongalia County WIC Program.

If you are a breastfeeding mother or pregnant woman and you missed the Baby Buggy Stroll, you can still reach out to your local WIC program for information or assistance. You can search for your local WIC office here.