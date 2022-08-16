BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Bridgeport Public Library held its “Back to School Bash” between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the children’s department.

Rebecca O’Connor wanted to reintroduce the Mountaineer Therapy Dogs for the children since “back to school” time can be stressful for some children and their parents. She also wanted to use this event to remind the community of the digital and physical resources that they have for the children. They did not do the summer reading this year, so they wanted to let everyone know that the library is still here, and today was meant for those who attended to de-stress and decompress. Children also had the opportunity to color pictures.

Mountaineer Therapy Dog (WBOY Image)

Digital resources are always available to the community with a library card. Programs are also available for those to sign up for throughout the year. All anyone interested in a program event would have to do is sign up online, and register for a library card when going to the library.

Families coloring pictures (WBOY Image)

O’Connor feels great to be able to provide these types of programs for the community. While mentioning that growing up poor, she did not always have access to things, O’Connor feels that libraries are a great way for kids to use all of the resources available to them. She really wanted to use this event to make the time before going back less stressful and more enjoyable.

Children looking through books (WBOY Image)

This event for students returning to school was the first bash that O’Connor has hosted since starting back in December. She said, “the library for me, is always a place that people can come and interact with others. It’s a place to develop community. So you might see people that you might not always see, if you’re going day to day in your daily life.. So it’s a way for people to reconnect with others in their community, and also just to showcase different things Bridgeport has to offer.”

The library has a 3D printing program coming up for teens later in the week of Aug. 15, along with reading times that O’Connor does every Wednesday and Friday. They will also be hosting a multi-generational tea for “Grandparent’s Day” in September. For more program event information, click here.