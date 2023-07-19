CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With about a month left of summer vacation, Wireless Zone locations across the country are inviting families to come pick up supplies that will get their kids equipped to take on the 2024 school year.

According to a release from Round Room, LLC, the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway will be hosted by Verizon stores across the nation, including several locations in north central West Virginia, while supplies last.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”

The event will take place on Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. and is free of charge. Upon arrival, families can obtain a free backpack for each child, which is filled with school supplies like pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Any leftover backpacks after the giveaway will be donated to a local school of each store’s choosing, the release said.

Local locations participating in the giveaway include:

Meadowbrook Mall – 2399 Meadowbrook Mall Rd Ste 870, Bridgeport, WV 26330

– 2399 Meadowbrook Mall Rd Ste 870, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Emily Drive – 252 Emily Dr. Ste 2, Clarksburg, WV 26301

– 252 Emily Dr. Ste 2, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Suncrest Town Centre – 410 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505

Round Room, LLC is the owner of more than 1,000 Wireless Zone locations across the U.S. which exclusively sell Verizon products and often appear with the Verizon logo on the storefront.