CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Scottish Rite and West Virginia University Rite Care Foundation held the first “Bags & Bites Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser” on Saturday in the Jackson Square parking garage in Clarksburg.

The Rite Care Foundation helps raise money for children with speech impairment and hearing disorders.

The Cornhole Tournament and Food Truck Festival will help fund speech pathology and audiology care for children of West Virginia.

Cornhole Tournament. (WBOY Image.)

Andy Benson plays and sings music. (WBOY Image.)

“This year will make two years since we started down this road and it’s great that we can actually start fundraising and helping these kids out on this end of the state that need it,” said Mike Jones, secretary with the W.Va. Scottish Rite and WVU Rite Care.

Jones went on to say that the southern part of the state has an established program to help children with communication disorders, but the northern part of West Virginia was missing these programs. This is why West Virginia Scottish Rite partnered with WVU to help all children in the state of West Virginia.

All funds raised in the cornhole tournament will be given to WVU for students engaged in the study of communication disorders.

Andy Benson sang and played music during the “Bags & Bites Tournament Fundraiser.” Their music can be found here.

For more information on the West Virginia Scottish Rite, click here.