BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Batman, John Buckland, made several stops at Harrison County Schools on Wednesday.

Batman taught the children at Simpson Elementary School four key lessons: never give up, always do the right thing, help other people and never be a bully.

Buckland, who recently returned from Poland after bringing smiles to the faces of children coming from Ukraine, said it’s all about inspiring children.

Students at Simpson Elementary School watch Batman give his presentation. (WBOY Image)

“It’s rewarding for me, but more than anything, I just hope that I’m bringing something that they need to have a change in their life if they need it. That’s what matters more than anything else,” said Buckland.

Buckland also said he’s been trying to do a tour with the children in Harrison County for the last two years, and it’s all made possible thanks to Center Branch Church in Bridgeport. In addition to Simpson Elementary, he also visited Nutter Fort Primary and Intermediate schools and Johnson Elementary.

The “Batmobile” will be on display on Sunday, April 17, at Center Branch Church from 8:30 a.m. until around noon for anyone to come to see.