LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours event on Tuesday which celebrated West Virginia’s birthday at Batton Hollow Winery in Lost Creek.

Mon Power along with Central Supply Company partnered with the winery to co-host the event. Along with the after-hours event, Mon Power held a demonstration and simulation of what to do if there are downed power lines. Chamber of Commerce officials said that the after-hours allows the business partners to see what the other businesses do in the area.

“Running a winery is never a dull moment, let’s put it that way, it’s been full of challenges. We’ve been in business for about nine years now. So, we’ve started to figure it out a little bit. We make about a dozen different kinds of wines, some of them are seasonal so they are not available all the time,“ Jim Kelley, Owner of Batton Hollow Winery said.

Harrison County Chamber officials added that they are taking applications for Leadership Harrison’s next class which starts in September.

“It is just great the help that they [Harrison County Chamber of Commerce] provide throughout the community for businesses to get together and learn things from other businesses,” Steve Rogers, Sales Manager of Central Supply Company said. “I am a part of their education committee which helps throughout the county, which is really great. They do a lot of great things to help students prepare for projects and jobs after school. So, it is just great to be able to partner with them.”

In October, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the North Central West Virginia Business Summit.