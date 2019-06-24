Batton Hollow Winery raises money through wine and paint event

LOST CREEK, W.Va.-Batton Hollow Winery in Lost Creek hosted a wine and paint fundraiser to support a good cause.

Attendees were served food and participated in a wine tasting and silent auction before being given painting lessons and creating their own projects.

All proceeds went to the National Kidney Foundation and staff from Fresenius Kidney Care of Braxton County and Weston attended.

They said painting was a fun way to raise money to help those in need.

“We chose the wine bottle because it was something unique that not a lot of people are doing and it’s something that personally I would put in my kitchen, so people can actually take it home and use it for something instead of sticking it in a closet,” said Cody Batten of Fresenius Healthcare of Weston.

Everyone in attendance was given two options on how to paint and decorate their wine bottles.