“Be the Change” ball benefits local hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The Bridgeport Junior Woman’s Club hosted its second annual ‘Be the Change Ball’ on Saturday to raise money for a local cause.

The night included dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction for several great prizes as well as a prize wheel to support WVU Medicine Children’s.

Organizers said they were happy to be able to use this event as a way to enjoy themselves while donating to children in need.

“Every two years, we have a new special project that we are encouraged to focus on, and for the last two years we have been privileged to focus on the children’s hospitals of West Virginia, so we wanted to do something for WVU Medicine Children’s.”

This event was held at the Bridgeport Conference Center and more events like this are expected to be held in the future.