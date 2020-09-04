Beach Boys Tribute rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has announced that the September 13, 2020 Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute performance has been rescheduled.

The performing arts center explained that the tribute is being rescheduled to August 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. and all existing tickets to the event will be honored.

“We remain committed to executing this event when it is safe for our patrons, staff, and volunteers,” explains Ryan Tolley, Executive Director. “We sincerely appreciate the support and understanding of our patrons as we modify our schedule for brighter days ahead. Those days will come, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Robinson Grand.”

Officials said that those who are fans of the Beach Boys can still get tickets and look forward to a summer concert in 2021. Tickets can be purchased by going online or purchasing tickets over the phone by calling (855) 773-6283 on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m – 11 p.m.

“Hang in there. Keep looking towards 2021 and to a time when we can gather around a live performance again, listen to some great music, and let the arts work their magic,” remarks Sales and Marketing Manager, Emily Moore.

More information about the Robinson Grand is available on its Facebook page.