Beak and Snout Deli opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new business in Clarksburg has opened its doors.

Beak and Snout Deli and Catering hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The new restaurant offers a variety of food, including sandwiches, mac and cheese and a special sandwich called “Pig in a Garden,” which uses a West Virginia Russet potato as a sandwich bun.

Beak and Snout Deli and Catering in Clarksburg

The owner said she is hoping to bring a little bit of Alabama, where some of her family is from, to north central West Virginia.

“When we came to Clarksburg, I kind of felt that there was a little bit of a need for some scratch cooking, and decided that now was the time. It’s been about 20 years of me, you know, working on someone else’s line,” said Stephanie Newhouse, owner of Beak and Snout Deli and Catering.

Beak and Snout is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends, and closed on Mondays.

You can check out their Facebook page here.