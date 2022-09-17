CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It may have been a little louder than usual at the Clarksburg courthouse plaza at exactly 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Officials say the tradition of celebrating the constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). They petitioned that Congress set aside Sept. 17-23 for the observance of constitution week, which was signed into public law on August 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The original Constitution of the United States was signed on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. Nationally, the DAR encourages their members to celebrate the signing of the constitution by the ringing of the bells.

“To bring awareness of the constitution to the people, because I feel that people tend to forget how important our U.S. Constitution is, and how unique it is. I hope that they’ll take the time to pay attention to everything that’s going on in our country, so that they can make an informed decision when they vote,” said Laura Fullen, Regent, Daniel Davisson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

The aims of the celebration are to:

Emphasize citizen’s responsibility for protecting and defending the Constitution.

Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September, 1787.

American flags and copies of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States were handed out before the ringing of the bells.