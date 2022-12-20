CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Corky Griffith, a long-time friend, father, grandfather, brother and coach, has passed away at the age of 83.

Born on April 19, 1939, to Ray and Freda Griffith in Widen, WV, Corky took to athletics early on. After moving to Gassaway, WV at the age of 15, he turned his passion into action. “He was a great football/baseball player, and he turned that ability into a scholarship to Salem College,” his obituary reads.

Though his scholarship was secured, his road to a degree would be a long one. “He still holds the WV record for most colleges attended to attain a bachelor’s degree. And…it only took 9 years.”

In 1968, he began his coaching career at Ripley High School, doing a little bit of everything. “He was an assistant football coach, head wrestling coach, freshman basketball coach and head baseball coach,” all while working as a single parent to his son, Wes.

He eventually moved on to a head-coaching position for the DuPont High School Panthers. “He was a tough coach but fair,” his obituary reads.

From 1983 until his retirement, Griffith held positions at “Murray State University, Braxton County HS, Pulaski County HS, Nicholas County HS, Salem College, Stewarts Draft HS, Hinton HS and finally, he ended his coaching career back in the coal fields of Logan, WV”

Per Griffith’s wishes, his body has been donated to the West Virginia University School of Medicine. While a celebration of life is being planned for Dec. 29, a venue has not yet been determined.

“In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local high school athletic program. Corky would love that,” his obituary reads.

You can also send flowers to the family, plant a tree in memory of Griffith or share your memories about him, either on his Tribute Wall or as part of a Tribute Book, both of which can be found on The Harding Family Group website, where his full obituary can also be read.

“He was loved by many, cussed by some and always left a lasting impression wherever he landed. No doubt he will be missed!”