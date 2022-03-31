BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – During Monday night’s Bridgeport City Council, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department was approved for a contract of more than $57,000 for upgrades to the Benedum Civic Center.

The contract will be to replace the ceiling and upgrade the electrical system throughout the building, which was constructed in the 1950s.

The side of the Benedum Civic Center (WBOY Image)

City officials said just because The Bridge Sports Complex is getting a lot of attention, that doesn’t mean other facilities have been forgotten about.

“One of my challenges has been to keep a balance of continuing to constantly improve and upgrade and update other facilities as well,” said Joe Shuttleworth, Director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation. “So, the civic center, kind of a hub of the community here, an iconic facility, it’s got great bones, and we want to keep it useful to the citizens.”

Shuttleworth also said that the next things on the list to upgrade will be the windows and doors.