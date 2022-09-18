MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – A benefit spaghetti dinner was held at the Mt. Clare Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost was $10 for the spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. There were also raffles for baskets to help raise more money, as well as single items, like a Henry 22-magnum lever action rifle.

The rifle was donated by D. Reynold’s Gun Range Investments LLC

The event was held in effort to raise funds to help cover the continued medical expenses for Tim McNemar, who suffered a severe heart attack in the spring and has no health insurance.

“He’s the chief of Reynoldsville fire, his brother Danny, is the chief of of Mt. Clare fire, and we’re using their facility, but we have fireman from both departments, many volunteers from other fire departments, are coming to help us today. Because they’re family, because all the fire departments in the area mostly stick together,” said Tera Goff, fundraiser volunteer.

Surrounding fire departments like Stonewood, Salem, Spelter and Nutter Fort showed their support by buying tickets and donating items.