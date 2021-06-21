Bi-County Nutrition Program re-opens dining room after 15 months

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Bi-County Nutrition Program has re-opened its dining room to seniors after being closed for 15 months. The program has been delivering meals to seniors since the pandemic began last spring.

Masks are optional and are offered at the door, along with hand sanitizer. Social distancing, temperature checks and a questionnaire will still take place.

A questionnaire seniors fill out before entering the facility.

Officials said they’re hoping that people will still use their services.

“I’m so glad the seniors can come back. We’ve lost several, we’ve had several that’s passed on, some are in nursing homes now. So, it’s gonna be a rebuilding process for all my site locations. We’re just happy that we can open the doors again,” said Wanda Carrico, Executive Director for the Bi-County Nutritional Program.

Both the Nutter Fort and Shinnston locations have opened their dining rooms for seniors.

