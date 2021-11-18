Bi County Nutrition receive funds from Clarksburg FOE 2353 to help seniors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fraternal Order of Eagles gave a donation to help the Bi-County Nutrition Program buy supplies.

Officials with the nutrition program received a check in the amount of $5,500 which they said will go towards buying hygiene products for the residents they serve. They also stated that the funds will go towards caring for approximately 430 senior citizens in the community that will be able to receive hygiene bags because of the donation they have received.

“It is difficult right now for everybody, but with COVID seniors are still not getting out. They want to, they’re still scared like many of us. So, to get these products and having the money, the price has gone so high,” said Wanda Carrico, Executive Director of Bi-County Nutrition.

Officials with Bi-County Nutrition also added they are always in need of contributions and young adults to volunteer their time to help the seniors through their program.