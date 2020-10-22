Bi-County Nutrition receives new delivery vehicle to deliver food to senior citizens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – State Senators have helped one Harrison County charity get a new delivery vehicle to assist them in bringing meals into the homes of senior citizens.

Bi-County Nutrition received the keys to a new Ford Explorer Thursday morning at their office in Nutter Fort.

Senator Doug Facemire said he and Senator Mike Romano put in a request for a new vehicle more than a year ago. The money finally came through from the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and using West Virginia Lottery proceeds.

Senator Facemire said it’s a major priority to support the agencies who take care of and feed local senior citizens.

“It’s just such a great program. You know these are the people that have worked hard all their lives and now they’re at the place where they need some help and I think that they’re deserving of it and anything that me and Senator Romano can do to help the seniors we always have,” Facemire said

“We were supposed to get the new car last year, but when COVID hit, everything was put at a standstill, Ford could not make enough products for us,” said Bi-County Nutrition Executive Director Wanda Carrico. “So we’re hoping this car will last us several years. It’s a good made car and we’re excited that we were honored to get one this year, very honored to get it.”

Bi-County Nutrition delivered more than 120,000 meals last year and now has 13 vehicles in its fleet.