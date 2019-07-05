1 person transported to hospital after collision involving vehicle and bicycle

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle Friday afternoon in Harrison County.

911 officials said the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday on Hood Avenue in Enterprise when a vehicle collided with a bicycle.

Fire departments from Shinnston and Worthington, as well as the Harrison County Rescue Squad and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

There is no word on the person’s condition, or if the driver will face any charges at this time.