BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) will soon have a new $25 million dollar airport terminal.

According to airport director Rick Rock, the new project will replace the current terminal, which was built in 1960 and only holds 24 people. “This terminal was not built for the success and traffic we’re having,” said Rock in an interview with 12 News.

Old terminal at CKB

A special project committee awarded the bid for the project to Mascaro Construction out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rendering of the planned new terminal at CKB

Rock said the new terminal will be off West Virginia Route 279 to make it more easily accessible to people traveling from all directions and to give the airport more room to expand in the future if needed. “It gives the ability to have up to four gates. Plenty of parking with no problems,” said Rock. At the beginning of the year, the airport began charging for parking primarily because of a lack of available parking spots.

“You know we have a great state. We have a good economic climate, and we hope it continues to grow, and this will give us the avenue to be able to push, hopefully, the upper limits of air service development in North Central West Virginia.”

If things go smoothly, the new terminal will be open and ready to serve the public as early as September 2024.