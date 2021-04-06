Big Elm Elementary School hosts parent’s night following COVID-19 guidelines

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Big Elm Elementary School in Shinnston hosted its parent’s night differently this year due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, teachers and school staff hosted a Book Bingo Event in the parking lot of the school to ensure that students and parents remained safe by social distancing but were engaged in an activity with their students. Bingo numbers were called, and books were won by students and parents.

“Due to COVID, we knew we needed to do a parent event. And we brought it outside, and we thought it would be a cool thing, like a drive in. So, it is kind of 50’s themed and we are going to have them you know, honk their horns, wave at us,” said Jessica Riddle, Big Elm Elementary Title One Teacher.

Teachers said they are working in smaller group and also working hard to sanitize the classrooms and work surfaces as much as possible ensuring safety for everyone.

“We’ve just been thinking outside the box and trying to just work with our kids as much as possible, work with our parents as much as possible,” Riddle said.

If you would like to volunteer any help to the schoolteachers they encourage parents and community members to reach out to the school.