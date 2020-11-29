Bikers participate in 41st Harrison County Toy Run

LOST CREEK, W.Va – A group of local bikers participated in a popular holiday tradition on Sunday afternoon. This event is known to spread holiday cheer throughout the entire North Central West Virginia region.

Each year, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, a large group of bikers travel on their motorcycles from South Harrison High School in Lost Creek to the Harrison County Courthouse.

During the annual Harrison County Toy Run, the group of bikers bring toys with them to donate to local children in need during the holiday season.

People from all over the area say they look forward to it every November, and it draws in bikers from several counties.