Black Heritage Festival features traveling art exhibit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is making use of a mobile art exhibit.

The Sankofa African American exhibit highlights African American history starting with Africa and ending with the present day black lives matter movement.

It is on display at the Harrison County Board of Education building during regular hours.

Owner and curator Angela Jennings said that the exhibit focuses on what African Americans have done for the country.

“Black history is American history, and I think everyone should know the contributions that African Americans have made to the society of America and helping to build this country,” said Jennings.

The mobile exhibit will go through Saturday, September 7 and is open to the public.