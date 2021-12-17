Blue Line K9 Project raises money for Clarksburg PD

The Blue Line K9 Project helps to provide gear to K9 units that the police departments will not pay for. (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Friday evening, Blue Line K9 Project held a fundraiser for the Clarksburg Police Department’s K9 unit. The fundraiser was held outside Stonewall Coffee on Court Street in downtown Clarksburg.

Blue Line K9 Project is an Ohio-based company that fundraises to help pay for gear for K9 units. Jull Cutter, founder of the project, recently moved to the area, so she brought the group to the heart of Harrison County to help provide assistance to the local K9 unit.

“It’s organizations like this that will provide those items that the police department will not fund, and they do it for free, and they do it through fundraising efforts,” said Jay Manning, an Ohio police office and board member for the project.

Cutter said that she hopes to hold more events with other police departments in the North Central West Virginia community. Click here to learn more about the Blue Line K9 Project.