“Blueprint Communities” kicks off revitalization campaign in six West Virginia towns and counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A community revitalization group held its West Virginia kickoff ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center, Wednesday.

Six towns, communities and counties were named “Blueprint Communities,” including four in north central West Virginia.

Kingwood, Lewis County, Clarksburg’s Monticello neighborhood and Parsons were all selected by the program that serves as a catalyst for revitalization, providing initiative for local leaders and residents to move forward with long-term community planning.

“Their going to learn from one another, they form teams,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said. “We’ve got six new communites from all around the state, Federal Home Loan Bank and The Hub is going to help mentor and coach and have them formulate a plan for their community development, so it’s exciting. You can feel the excitement in the room.”

The six communities selected today join 16 other West Virginia communities selected in prior years.