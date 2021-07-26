Body found at abandoned building in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. — A body has been found at an abandoned building in Salem.

On July 19, officers with the Salem Police Department were on patrol when they were alerted to a body being found in an abandoned building on East Main Street in Salem, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers discovered a deceased male in the building, and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation, deputies said.

Deputies are working with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston in order to discover the identity of the man, as well as discover the man’s cause of death, according to the sheriff’s department.

At this time deputies do not suspect foul play in the cause of the man’s death, deputies said.