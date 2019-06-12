Body found in West Fork River in Harrison County identified

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police identified a body that was found Saturday in Harrison County.

On June 8, kayakers discovered a body under the Haywood Bridge in the West Fork River, near Lumberport, according to state police.

A trooper arrived at the scene and identified the body as that of Pete Male, according to state police.

The West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Team was called in to assist in the investigation. Male’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.

The investigation into Male’s death is still pending.