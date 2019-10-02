BOE unanimously votes to consolidate Harrison County elementary schools

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Board of Education met for its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday evening where they voted to consolidate two Clarksburg elementary schools, according to the Harrison County Board of Education.

Harrison County Board of Education officials said board members voted unanimously to consolidate Wilsonburg Elementary School and Adamston Elementary School on Tuesday.

The consolidation plan was originally submitted for funding to the School Building Authority (SBA) in June 2018. However, the project was not funded because the board voted against the consolidation.

The timeline for the consolidation is contingent on funding and renovations.