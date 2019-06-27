Bombardier purchased by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Canadian aerospace company that employs hundreds of workers in Harrison County will soon have a new name.

Bombardier Aerospace in Bridgeport has been purchased by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. According to a spokesperson with Bombardier, the $550 million sale should be completed by the first half of next year.

The company spokesperson says once the sale is finalized, the 380 employees currently working with Bombardier will become employees of Mitsubishi.

The company doesn’t anticipate any job losses as a result of the transaction.