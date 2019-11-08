Bonnie’s Bus stops in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography program that operates in conjunction with the WVU Cancer Center, made a stop in Clarksburg, Friday.

Access Health of Clarksburg and Bonnie’s Bus partnered to bring the unit back to the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg.

The mission of Bonnie’s Bus is to bring the potentially life-saving screening process directly to women all over the state to give them easier access to mammograms.

“It puts them at ease a little bit because we’re more of a casual setting,” driver Rick Maczko said. ‘We joke with them, we have TVs playing in the background and we try to get them in, try to get them out, as quickly as possible.”

Twenty-three women were scheduled to take advantage of Bonnie’s Bus Friday. The bus makes its next stop in Tucker County, next week.