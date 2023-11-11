CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted a show that featured West Virginia natives.

Born & Bred, an organization that features various local musicians, continued its concert series on Saturday. The show was hosted by radio personality, and musician, Aristotle Jones with performances from Chris Haddox, Taylor Made and A Tale of Two.

12 News spoke with Brendan Gallagher, founder of Born & Bred, about what hosting a show at the Robinson Grand meant to him.

“Amazing music, that’s the whole point of born and bred, is to highlight the amazing, talented people who have been making music. Here in the state or has gone on outside of the state and has continued to make amazing music and there is no better showcase for that tonight than these three acts,” said Gallagher.

The next show for Born & Bred will be held on Jan. 20 though the featured artists are yet to be announced. The organization is also hosting a nomination cycle that you can vote for on its website.