BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Meadowbrook Mall is preparing to welcome its largest retailer ever, Boscov’s, later this year, and according to a press release, the opening will be a full three-day party.

The Meadowbrook Mall announced on Thursday that Boscov’s will officially open on Thursday, Oct. 5, but to access the store on Thursday—”Shop for a Cause,” shoppers will have to make a $5 donation to charity. On Friday, Oct. 6, the store will open to all and host “free family activities and entertainment.”

On Saturday, Oct. 7, “it’s going to be a party,” said the release. No further information on the party was provided, but the release said that more details will be provided later.

Upon opening, this will be the first Boscov’s store in West Virginia and the 50th in the U.S.