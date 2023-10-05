BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The newest addition to Meadowbrook Mall is opening with a bang, hosting three days of festivities.

Lots of changes have been happening at Meadowbrook to get ready for Boscov’s, and from Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7, the store is celebrating its grand opening, which was detailed in a press release.

Thursday

It begins with Charity Day on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Boscov’s is charging a $5 admission fee, but all of it will go to the shopper’s choice of participating non-profits and there’s a complimentary 60-inch oversized umbrella. Charity Day shoppers will have access to the store’s grand opening specials, as well as entertainment and register-to-win prizes throughout the store.

The music lineup includes:

Live piano music with Rick Blackson

10:30 a.m. to Noon – Center of Store

Key to Adam

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Center of Store

Mary Jo Maluso & Rick Blackson

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Boscov’s Mall Entrance

The Tim Laushey Trio Band

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Center of Store

There will also be activities for kids, opportunities to sample Boscov’s chocolate and award-winning fudge and free Godiva chocolate bars while supplies last.

Friday

Boscov’s will officially open to the public with Family Day on Friday. The grand opening specials will continue, as will free entertainment for families, including a balloon artist, face painting and caricature artist, as well as another opportunity to sample the store’ chocolates and award-winning fudge.

The music lineup will be the same as Thursday’s.

Saturday

The store will celebrate its ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. with the help of Elvis Aaron Presley Jr., The Bridgeport High School marching band, a parade of antique cars, local mascots and local dignitaries, and activities will continue throughout the day.

The same family-friendly activities from Friday will continue on Saturday, as well as live experiments as part of “Hooked on Science with Mr. Science Jason Lindsey” at noon and 4 p.m.

In celebration of “National Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Day,” the candy counter will be handing out treats all day. Saturday will also be another opportunity to sample the store’ chocolates and award-winning fudge.

The Tim Laushey Trio Band will be playing in the center of the store from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Elvis Aaron Presley Jr. will perform at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and will continue to perform at those times daily through Saturday, Oct. 14.

The day will wrap up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that will be visible from the entire Meadowbrook Mall parking lot. 97.9 WKKW, 102 WVAQ and Sky 106.5 will feature synchronized music for the show.