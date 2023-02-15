BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After months of teasing the “largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall,” the mall announced that new retailer Boscov’s will be moving in.

The mall made the official public announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15, saying the 151,00 square foot store plans to open in fall 2023. The new store will include the space of the former Sears and “a dozen other adjacent mall stores.”

Boscov’s is a department store similar to other Meadowbrook Mall retailers like JCPenney and has women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as beauty products, accessories and home goods, according to its website.

Several stores, including Joann Fabric and FYE recently closed on that where the Boscov’s will open, and Marshalls moved across to the mall to near Target.

According to the Meadowbrook Mall, the addition of Boscov’s will “not only change the retail landscape but offer benefits to the people of the region.”