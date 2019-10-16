Breast cancer survivor finds her calling helping others at UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Peggy Johnson discovered a lump in her breast and thereafter sought medical attention. A mammogram and ultrasound followed.

“The thoughts that go through your mind when you get that diagnoses are unbelievable,” said Peggy Johnson.

“You have a lot of fleeting thoughts on what life is going to hold in the future and if there is there going to be a life in the future. I can assure you that there will be.”

Since 2012 Johnson has been UHC’s navigator for breast and cervical health. She said that she is fueled by passion to help local patients.

“Every breast cancer story is different. I don’t care if you have the same diagnoses. It’s a different journey for every person but it also helps to be able to walk that journey even though it is different and to be able to help that patient.”

Johnson works directly with breast cancer patients, including leading a monthly support group.

“Just know that I am here. I am here, I am available, all they have to do is call and I will be here.”

It is important to talk about surgeries, treatments, coping with side effects and other aspects of breast cancer.

“Sometimes we tend to shield our family members and aren’t so open with them,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s support group currently meets 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at UHC Classroom 2. There are nearly 40 people on the roster, with around 25 showing up for each session.

The one-hour session includes 30 minutes of instruction on various topics and 30 minutes of socialization and support. All are welcome to attend.