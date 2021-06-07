Brickside Bar and Grill giving back to community through promotion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — On Monday, Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport held a promotion to help the homeless in the Harrison County community.

Brickside is located on Lodgeville Road.

The restaurant partnered with United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and Homes for Harrison County for the promotion. A portion of all proceeds given to Brickside throughout the night went to help combat homelessness.

Brickside has partnered with United Way in the past, and is always looking for ways to give back to the community.

“I think I should give back,” said owner Robert Davis. “I think all small businesses or big business needs to give back to the hometown.”

The promotion ran through business hours on Monday.

For more information about Brickside Bar and Grille and its menu, click here.