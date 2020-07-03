Bridgeport American Legion holds event to thank first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County community members gathered together on Friday to pay tribute to people on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgeport American Legion post 68 honored first responders by treating them to a special surprise during their shifts.

Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs were invited to stop by the Bridgeport Veterans Memorial to pick up a complimentary bag of assorted snack foods and drinks as a thank you gift for all their work over the past few months.







“I just wanted the first responders to know that the community still supports them, and that we’re here for them, even though it’s a rough time right now,” said Kylie Trent, who organized the event with her family.

In addition, the American Legion provided activities for local children to participate in, including free lollipop kits featuring cartoon characters.

“In that bag, has the paper character, and they pick a lollipop to go with it, and they can take it home and color it as a little souvenir and a way to celebrate Fourth of July,” said Taya Trent, member of Bridgeport American Legion Post 68.

The event’s goal is to honor people on the front lines, while reminding the community that they are well taken care of.

“We know that there is a lot of turmoil and chaos in our world right now, and we want to make sure that our kids know that they are loved and supported, and we want to help build Americanism in their hearts, and we feel that this is a good way to do that,” said Taya Trent. “We also wanted to make sure that our families know that the American Legion family here in Bridgeport always supports our community.”

The Bridgeport American Legion plans to host more events for Independence Day.