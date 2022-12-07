BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport residents will soon have the opportunity to vote for a recorder and two city council members or run for those positions.

The City of Bridgeport announced Wednesday that the municipal election will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Those living within the Bridgeport city limits who will be at least 18 years old on the day of the election and who have not been convicted of a felony are eligible to vote.

To register to vote, go online or print off a form here and mail it to Attn: Voter Registration Office, 306 B. Washington Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Forms can also be picked up in person at the Harrison County Courthouse at 301 W. Main Street in Clarksburg.

Those with questions can call voter registration at 304-624-8614 or email Andrea Kerr at akerr@bridgeportwv.com.

The first day to file to run for recorder or council member in the 2023 election will be Monday, Jan. 12 and the last day of the filing period will be Thursday, April 13, the city said. The filing fee is $25 and all certificates must be filed at 515 W. Main St., Bridgeport, WV 26330 by 4 p.m. on April 13.

Candidate packets and certificates declaring candidacy may be obtained at Bridgeport City Hall at 515 West Main St. between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.