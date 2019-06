BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport has appointed an interim city manager.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker

Monday night, city council appointed current police chief John Walker to serve as the interim city manager until July 31.

That’s when newly-appointed city manager Randy Wetmore will take over.

Walker says he is honored to serve the city in this capacity.

He says he’ll continue as the police chief during this transitional period.