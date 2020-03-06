Bridgeport baseball team receives donation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Patriots 13-year-old red baseball team received a $1,000 donation from the Clarksburg Fraternal Order of Eagles.

It is a travel baseball team located in Bridgeport. The donation was given to help with the team’s tournament fees and uniforms.

Patriots manager Wayne Goodwin said this donation helps lift a burden off the parents and the team is very thankful for the donation.

There are different age groups in the West Virginia Patriot organization, which leads to a need for new uniforms each year.

The organization does receive donations, but this was the first time the team has received a donation of this size.