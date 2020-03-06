Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Bridgeport baseball team receives donation

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The West Virginia Patriots 13-year-old red baseball team received a $1,000 donation from the Clarksburg Fraternal Order of Eagles.

It is a travel baseball team located in Bridgeport. The donation was given to help with the team’s tournament fees and uniforms.

Patriots manager Wayne Goodwin said this donation helps lift a burden off the parents and the team is very thankful for the donation.

There are different age groups in the West Virginia Patriot organization, which leads to a need for new uniforms each year.

The organization does receive donations, but this was the first time the team has received a donation of this size.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories