BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport business has announced it will close at the end of the month.

On its official Facebook page, Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar said that the last day it will be open is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Clean Juice, a national chain of fresh, cold-pressed juices, is coming to Bridgeport. (WBOY Image)

(WBOY image)

In the post, staff said the location will be offering “special deals” throughout the month as a thanks to its customers, and that “We cannot wait to share what’s next and look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

The Bridgeport store is located at 139 Conference Center Way, Suite 101B, and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to Clean Juice’s website.