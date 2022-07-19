BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Business Retention Committee held a free lunch & learn event at the Benedum Civic Center, which was open to Bridgeport business owners on Tuesday.

Lunch & Learn welcomed two special guest speakers, Rick Haney with the Small Business Administration and Matt Borror from the State Economic Development Authority.

The Bridgeport Business Retention Authority holds events throughout the year to help local business owners with any needs or questions they may have.

Bridgeport Andrew Lang talks to business owners.WBOY Image

Rick Haney with the Small Business Administration. WBOY Image

Lunch & Learn welcomed two special guest speakers, Rick Haney with the Small Business Administration and Matt Borror from the State Economic Development Authority. WBOY Image

WBOY Image

WBOY Image

Introducing guest speakers. WBOY Image

WBOY Image

WBOY Image

“We have the new businesses coming in, but it’s also important for our existing businesses. You know to make sure they are doing well, make sure that the city is providing them with all the services either through any kind of assistance, thru grants, or loans, or tax credits, or whatever the case may be,” said Bridgeport Development Authority President John Stogran.

The Bridgeport business retention authority said it plans to hold more Lunch & Learn events in the future.

To find out more information on when the next Lunch & Learn event is, click here.

If you need more information on the Small Business Administration and how it can help your business click here.