Bridgeport businesses offer Thanksgiving-to-go for 2020 holiday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two Bridgeport businesses are teaming up to help to make people’s Thanksgiving feats a bit easier this year.

The Bridgeport Conference Center and Mia Margherita are offering a full Thanksgiving meal to go for individuals and families.

Orders include plenty of turkey and all the trimmings to go with it.

Restaurant staff said they want to provide a family favorite meal but still put their twist on it.

“We have a couple of different traditional pie offerings, and making sure that we’re doing things like maple bourbon glazed sweet potatoes, things that are really going to deliver a special experience. We want Thanksgiving to be just as special this year as it is any other year,” said Mia Margherita manager Channing Moran.

Mia Margherita will be open with limited seating for individual meals on Thanksgiving Day. To place an order, call the restaurant at (304) 808-6400 or the conference center at (304) 808-3000.