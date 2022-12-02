BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport hosted the 18th “Light Up Night” in the City of Bridgeport as a way to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

The event featured live entertainment and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in front of the Benedum Center. There were roughly 30 or more businesses giving away holiday treats and toys. kids also had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with the Grinch, Disney princesses, Jack Skellington, and even Santa Claus.

“My favorite memory of light up night is probably always a new memory every year of just running into somebody that is in town that I probably just haven’t seen for a while but it’s just so good to have a reason to stand there and catch up to them for a little bit,” said Andy Lang, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport.

City officials added they give thanks to the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, parks and recreation, the police department, the fire department, the VIPS police force, and all those that help in coordinating the event for the city.