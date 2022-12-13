BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – For 10 years now, the Bridgeport Cemetery has been home to one of the largest luminary displays in north central West Virginia.

The 10th Annual Luminary Night uses 1,600 luminaries, lighting up the road as you travel throughout the entire cemetery.

This annual event gets the public into the Christmas spirit, while also remembering loved ones who have passed.

“It’s a sight to see, with the work that we put into it, we want the families to know that we appreciate that they utilize this cemetery; we do it for the community,” said Tricia Bombardiere, Bridgeport Cemetery Manager.

The luminary display is open to the public and will be available for one night only on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Bridgeport Cemetery is located on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, 2022, at noon, the Bridgeport Cemetery will also be holding the Wreaths Across America event and invites everyone to attend.

Wreaths Across America is a national event and the Bridgeport Cemetery is in need of volunteers to lay wreaths for Saturday’s event.



To find more information on the Wreaths Across America event or to volunteer click here.