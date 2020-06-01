Bridgeport city building reopens to the public

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After being closed to the public, the Bridgeport City Building opened back up on Monday.

Residents are now able to come inside to pay bills and complete other tasks. However, no one is allowed in the back of the building at this time. The option to drop bills off outside is still available in case people are not yet comfortable coming inside.

Bridgeport City Manager, Randy Whetmore explained that the city is looking forward to getting back on track.

“I think we all want to get back to normal. We all have our rhythms, and starting last week we’re starting to get that. We’re getting projects going again, getting some larger projects going, and I think everybody seems a little bit relieved that we’re all back together again,” said Whetmore.

Bridgeport city employees have been working throughout the pandemic to continue operations.

