Bridgeport City Council approves contractor for Virginia Ave. Walkway Project

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A walkway project that’s been in the making for six years in Bridgeport is slated to get started soon.

At last night’s city council meeting, the council voted to award a contract to Mountaineer Contractors, Inc. for a total of $803,523.05 for a sidewalk on Virginia Ave.

The Virginia Ave. Pedestrian Walkway is aimed at connecting Deegan and Hinkle Lakes Park to the City Park near Bridgeport High School.

A portion of S. Virginia Ave. south of U.S. Route 50 where part of the project will take place

“The project has taken this long because there was a lot of right aways issues with the project because you’re dealing with landowners, city and, especially, the state roads since Virginia Ave. in Bridgeport is State Route 58. So, that’s what took so long,” said Andy Lang, Bridgeport City Mayor.

The project is expected to begin soon, with an estimated completion date of May 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories