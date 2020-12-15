Bridgeport City Council authorizes payments for new sports and recreational complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport City Council met Monday evening and discussed making a payment to the Abner M. Higley Company regarding the new sports complex.

That $1,812,224 payment is for the completion percentage for every month that work is completed on the Bridgeport Sports and Recreation Complex. Currently, the facility is about 81% complete.

“We are starting to get into all the details, the painting, the carpet, the fixtures, the lighting, and those aren’t big dollar items like concrete and paving. But they’re meticulous to be put in,” Said Andy Lang, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport.

Mayor Lang said a lot of what is left to be completed at the Bridgeport Sports and Recreation Complex is interior work. Council also added construction is on time and not scheduled to open until June of 2021.

“I look at it not so much as the community of Bridgeport as North Central West Virginia. I mean, it is for use by groups that are going to be traveling through here along with Harrison, Marion, Doddridge County, you know all the surrounding counties, all of North Central West Virginia we are hoping to participate in the use of it,” said Lang.

The council also unanimously approved two resolutions, one of which is for a Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force JAG grant for $30,000. The second resolution approved was to fund a Prevention Resource Officer JAG grant for $15,000.