BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport City Council held a work session Monday before their regularly scheduled meeting, and at the top of the list was a discussion regarding fees for parks and recreation and the Bridge.

Director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation, Joe Shuttleworth, said that the council currently has an ordinance in place that addresses the potential increases that parks and recreation could incur each year. He also said that the council has the ability to adjust the rate or to not make an increase.

“We’ll be meeting this week too, to determine what the pulse of council is on that and at the next, you know, at the next council meeting we will have if there is an increase or no increase,” Shuttleworth said.

Currently the rate for membership is set by the consumer index which was stated in the meeting as currently being at 7.5% which is higher than when fees were set for the CityNet Center Bridge last year.

“We have taken a look at all rates, rates for the outdoor existing pool, for the outdoor park, Bridge sports complex, and all the amenities that the City of Bridgeport has within their parks and recreation system. And the whole idea was to take an annual look. We just got done doing our budget for the year, and it takes an act of council in order to change those rates,” said Andy Lang, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport.

Mayor Lang said the work sessions allow members of council in collaboration with park and recreation officials to discuss and review the rates of the system that has not been done for a couple of years. He stated that at the next meeting, the rate increases could be a council agenda item if adjustments need to be made.

“Some of the older rates have just been ongoing rates that have been adjusted from time to time when the issue comes up,” Lang said. “The rates at the Bridge, a lot of those were set by what we thought the market was at the time, what SFM has proposed to us when we designed our, pro forma a budget, and that is where those came from.”

The next Bridgeport City Council meeting will be held on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m.